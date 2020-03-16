DeWine, LaRose Call For Delaying Ohio Primary

By 25 minutes ago
  • Secretary of State Frank LaRose
    Secretary of State Frank LaRose
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for Ohio's primary to be postponed for a few months to help voters avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

DeWine wants Ohio to hold in-person voting on June 2, while still allowing absentee voting up to that date.

He says voters feel conflicted between staying safe at home or going to cast a ballot in person.

"We should not be in a situation where the votes of these individuals, who are conflicted, are suppressed," says DeWine. "It does not require them to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional right."

DeWine has already issued orders to close bars, restaurants, schools and other large gatherings.

He says the CDC's revised guidelines on mass gatherings played a role in his recommendation.

Ohio officials say this would still give presidential candidates the ability to collect delegates before the national conventions.

The change must be made through a lawsuit pending in court.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
2020 presidential primary

Related Content

Gyms, Movie Theaters And Other Entertainment Venues Are Shut Down To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

By 1 hour ago
Delaware County club that will shut down due to order
Jo Ingles

Health clubs and entertainment facilities have been ordered to shut down at the close of business Monday because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. 

Thousands Of Voters Wait In Line On Last Weekend Day To Vote

By 18 hours ago
Voters inside the Franklin County Board of Elections early voting center cast ballots and attempt to keep distance from one another.
Karen Kasler

Thousands of voters came out around the state to cast ballots in person on the final weekend of early voting.

Coronavirus Concerns Forcing Changes For Next Week's Primary

By Mar 10, 2020
Secretary of State Frank LaRose at a morning press conference, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, Franklin County Board of Elections Director Ed Leonard and Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola.
Karen Kasler

Thousands of Ohio voters are finding out if they want to vote on election day, they’ll have to go to a new place to cast their ballots for the St. Patrick’s Day primary next week. The state is moving 128 polling places out of nursing homes and senior residential facilities because of concerns about spreading coronavirus to residents.

(NOTE: This story has been updated with a list of the new polling places.)