DeWine Says He Wants The Votes Of Ohioans To Be Counted

By 15 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

News pundits are speculating that if Democrat Joe Biden wins the election, President Trump might claim voter fraud and work with states to have their electoral votes awarded to him. 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said if that happened, he would not work with the Trump campaign to hand the state’s electoral votes to him if he claims voter fraud was at play in his loss in Ohio’s popular vote.

"No that’s not what should happen. No. No. It’s the people’s vote," DeWine said.

DeWine and Lt Gov.  Jon Husted, Ohio’s former secretary of state, said there are many safeguards in place to make sure voter fraud doesn’t happen in Ohio.

Tags: 
voter fraud
2020 election
Gov Mike DeWine

