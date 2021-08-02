-
The US Senate has unanimously passed a resolution committing to a peaceful transition of power if President Trump loses the election, after Trump…
The state attorney general and several county prosecutors will be reviewing cases of potential voter fraud where people are accused of casting a vote in a…
Ohio’s Secretary of State says 354 people who are not U.S. citizens registered to vote or actually cast ballots in 2018. And those people could…
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order disbanding the commission he created to investigate what he claimed was millions of fraudulent votes…
Ohio’s top elections official has sent the state’s database of voter information to the White House’s commission on election integrity. But the report…
While President Donald Trump claims that up to 5 million people illegally voted in last year’s election, Ohio’s top voting official has wrapped up his…
President Donald Trump says he thinks millions of illegal votes were cast in the November election though there hasn’t been any confirmation of that. So…
Ohio’s top elections official is taking issue with a recent post on a conservative blog. Secretary of State Jon Husted says the Christian Times newspaper…