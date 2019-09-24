Elections Chief Says Nuke Bailout Law Campaign Shows Reform Is Needed

  Secretary of State Frank LaRose
    Secretary of State Frank LaRose
    Jo Ingles

An effort to circulate petitions to repeal the nuclear bailout law known as House Bill 6 has brought out a high-profile opposition campaign with ads and mailers.

And despite repeated calls to reveal their donors, neither the bailout's supporters nor the group that wants to overturn the law has said where they're getting their money.

Ohio's top elections official says anonymity is not warranted in campaigns like this. Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office takes in campaign finance reports, and he says it’s unfair that these groups are allowed to keep their donors private for now - though the anti-bailout group will have to disclose their donors in a few weeks.

“This whole thing about anonymously going out there and filling the airwaves with nonsense. It’s bad government. It’s bad democracy and it needs to stop," LaRose says.

LaRose says most changes would need to be done at the federal level, but he'd support a state effort to require campaign that spends money in Ohio to reveal its donors. But there's been no legislation proposed to do that.

Frank LaRose
campaign finance
HB 6

Related Content

Homecoming Vote Turns Into Chance To Learn About New Machines

By Sep 17, 2019
Students first made their choices at the ExpressVote machines and then print out their paper ballots.
Karen Kasler

This is the time of year when students choose their school’s homecoming courts. And kids in one Franklin County high school are voting in a very official way.

Secretary Of State Expects Another Outreach To Deleted Voters

By Sep 17, 2019
Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks during a demonstration of voting machines at Westland High School near Columbus.
Karen Kasler

The state is still counting up how many of 235,000 voter registrations identified as inactive were removed by county boards of elections starting September 6. But Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he wants to continue to work with voter rights groups who had concerns that active voters might also be removed.

Boards Of Elections Start Removing Thousands Of Voter Registrations

By Sep 6, 2019
Karen Kasler

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says state law requires voter roll maintenance, but voting rights groups say they’re still worried eligible voters will be "purged" by mistake.

Federal Court Rules Voter Removal Process Can Go Forward As Planned

By Sep 3, 2019
Voters outside Franklin County Voting Center
Jo Ingles

A federal court has ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose can remove more than 200,000 voters from the rolls Friday as planned. The Ohio Democratic Party had ask the court to block it, saying thousands of voters could be improperly removed. 

Ohio Democratic Party Sues Over Impending Removal Of Voters From Rolls

By Aug 30, 2019
Ohio voters
Dan Konik

Before the ink is barely dry on a new settlement between the ACLU of Ohio and the Secretary of State's office, Ohio's Democratic Party is filing its own lawsuit over the process of removing voters from the rolls. 

Gov. DeWine Says He Intends To Pay Himself Back For Loans He Made To His Campaign

By Feb 20, 2019
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (Republican)
Jo Ingles

Last year’s campaign for governor was the most expensive in Ohio history, with the two major party candidates raising more than $43 million. Gov. Mike DeWine loaned his campaign $4 million. He has not forgiven that loan and could now pay himself back from campaign funds.

Common Cause Ohio's Leader Likes Online Features In New Campaign Finance Bills

By Apr 12, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Two different bills that would make more campaign finance reports available online are drawing praise from a public watchdog group.