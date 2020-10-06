Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Ballot Drop Boxes

By 44 seconds ago
  • Cuyahoga County drop box
    Cuyahoga County drop box
    Jo Ingles

A federal court in Cleveland has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Secretary of State Frank LaRose to add more ballot drop boxes. It is a somewhat confusing ruling.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Polster writes that Cuyahoga County may put in place a plan to take in ballots at libraries and that LaRose isn’t preventing that, so he’s dismissed the case brought by voting rights activists against LaRose, asking that he be ordered to allow more ballot drop boxes. But LaRose stopped that library drop off plan, and has allowed only new drop off sites at boards of elections. Polster says his order speaks for itself, but it’s unclear whether county boards can offer drop boxes off site. 

Tags: 
ballot drop boxes
Daniel Polster
U.S. District Court
Frank LaRose

Related Content

Ohio Secretary Of State Allowing Limited Drop Boxes

By Oct 5, 2020
Cuyahoga County drop box
Jo Ingles

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is allowing more drop boxes but they are must be on the property of local boards of elections. 

Appeals Court Rules Secretary Of State Can Allow More Ballot Drop Boxes

By Oct 2, 2020
Lake County drop box
Abigail Bottar, WKSU

The Tenth District Court of Appeals has ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose can allow more ballot drop boxes ahead of the November election. But the ruling stopped short of ordering him to add the boxes.

Brown Urges State To Take Union Workers' Offer To Make Drop Boxes

By Sep 28, 2020
U.S. Sen Sherrod Brown
Jo Ingles

Ohio Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says more ballot drop boxes are needed for this election. And he says union tradespeople are offering to make them, at no cost, so they can be put in place in time for it. 

An Update On The Battle Over Drop Boxes In Ohio

By Sep 28, 2020
The ballot drop box at the Delaware County Board of Elections has a drive thru behind the building.
Jo Ingles

With under two weeks to go before early voting begins, two courts are still considering the arguments over whether Ohio’s counties will be allowed to have more than one ballot drop box. 

Court Allows More Ballot Drop Boxes But LaRose Is Appealing The Decision

By Sep 16, 2020
Cuyahoga County drop box
Statehouse News Bureau

The Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge who ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose should and could allow more ballot drop boxes has issued yet another ruling. Last night, the judge granted a preliminary injunction to allow county boards of elections to install drop boxes. 