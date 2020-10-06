Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Ballot Drop Boxes

A federal court in Cleveland has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Secretary of State Frank LaRose to add more ballot drop boxes. It is a somewhat confusing ruling.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Polster writes that Cuyahoga County may put in place a plan to take in ballots at libraries and that LaRose isn’t preventing that, so he’s dismissed the case brought by voting rights activists against LaRose, asking that he be ordered to allow more ballot drop boxes. But LaRose stopped that library drop off plan, and has allowed only new drop off sites at boards of elections. Polster says his order speaks for itself, but it’s unclear whether county boards can offer drop boxes off site.