First Hearing Tuesday For Racism As Public Health Crisis Resolution

By 40 seconds ago
  • Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) and Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talk before House session on June 4, 2020, as protestors demonstrate outside the Statehouse. A few moments later, the House held a moment of silence for George Floyd.
    Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) and Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talk before House session on June 4, 2020, as protestors demonstrate outside the Statehouse. A few moments later, the House held a moment of silence for George Floyd.
    Karen Kasler

A resolution introduced last week to declare racism a public health crisis is getting its first hearing in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate, where one member of the GOP has joined eight Democrats in sponsoring the measure.

Even though it wouldn’t have the same legal impact as a law, this proposal faces an uphill battle.

Sen. Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) is the only Republican in the Ohio legislature to join in sponsoring this resolution, either in the House or Senate.

In the House, none of the 34 sponsors are Republicans. Majority Leader Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) said on Twitter that Republicans won’t be bullied into passing it without a hearing.

Sponsoring Democratic Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) said on "The State of Ohio" that her caucus is determined.

“We are focused beyond politics. We're focusing in on people," Howse said. "People will have conversations with their constituents. The people will always have the last say. People are understanding whether the power truly is. It's in the people.”

Another reaction came from Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana), who’s blasted the state’s COVID-19 policies and shutdowns. He suggested on Facebook that the resolution could bring similar actions to those he’s criticized.

Howse and Vitale have clashed over social media before, over her bill to create a pilot therapy program for Cleveland area kids and families at risk of trauma related to gun violence.

Vitale wrote on Facebook that Howse’s bill gives ODH Director Amy Acton "the power to create and control firearms and therapy programs for guns."

Howse replied, “It's either he did not read the bill or he can't comprehend.”

Tags: 
racism
protests
Stephanie Howse

Related Content

House Session Ends With Emotional Comments On Racism

By Jun 5, 2020
Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) speaks about racism and protestors on the Ohio House floor on June 4, 2020.
Ohio Channel

As more than a hundred protestors chanted and demonstrated outside the Statehouse, the Ohio House held a voting session that concluded with some passionate comments about the killing of George Floyd and the bigger issues that’s raised.

Member Of Congress Hit With Pepper Spray At Protest Speaks Out

By May 31, 2020
Police on bikes at Saturday's rally
Jo Ingles

A member of Congress from Central Ohio was with two local officials and other protestors when she was hit with pepper spray at a protest in Columbus.

Ohio National Guard Member Under Investigation For 'White Supremacist Ideology'

By Jun 5, 2020
Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock

An unnamed member of the Ohio National Guard has been suspended from duty after the FBI alleged the soldier expressed "white supremacist ideology" online, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Curfew In Columbus; Ohio National Guard Called In To Help With Protests

By May 30, 2020
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine has called the Ohio National Guard in to help with protests in Columbus. And the city's mayor, Andrew Ginther, has imposed a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. that will last until 6 a.m., which he says could be extended if warranted.