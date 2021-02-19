Food Banks Flat-Funded In New Ohio Budget, Though Demand Keeps Growing

By 29 minutes ago
  • A line outside the Mid-Ohio Food Bank in Grove City near Columbus in November.
    A line outside the Mid-Ohio Food Bank in Grove City near Columbus in November.
    Karen Kasler

Unemployment and financial problems from the pandemic have brought millions of people to food banks, which are serving 150,000 more Ohioans per month than they were a year ago. That’s putting a strain on the system that supports those people in need.

Ohio's food banks are getting flat funding of $24.5 million in the new two year state budget, plus $7 million for food storage, transportation and distribution from the federal CARES Act.

But while Ohio Association of Food Banks executive director Lisa Hamler-Fugitt said she's appreciative, she also said it’s not enough.

“We have never seen anything like this straight out of the gate. I mean, we're 11 months into a pandemic and the economic recession, and the demand just continues to increase week over week and month over month," Hamler-Fugitt said.

She's requesting an increase in pass-through federal CARES Act funding to buy emergency foods, as well as personal hygiene and home cleaning products. And she's also hoping for the amount in the budget for foodbanks to nearly double, with money from Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF).

"The biggest challenge that we have right now is what's going to happen in the next 30 to 60 days to the individuals that are standing in our food line. That's going to put more pressure on the demand for food assistance. So we need more, not less," Hamler-Fugitt said.

Benefits for jobless workers from the COVID relief package that passed in December expiring on March 14 and the federal eviction moratorium ending March 31.

The Ohio Association of Food Banks said more than 1 in 5 of the people they serve are over 60, and it's estimated that half are not eligible for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.

Tags: 
food banks
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt
Coronavirus
coronavirus - financial relief

Related Content

134K Ohio Workers Will Soon Get Pandemic Unemployment Relief

By Feb 9, 2021
Dan Konik

134,000 gig workers, independent contractors and self-employed Ohioans who have been waiting on their unemployment claims for more than a month will now get paid.

Victims Of Identity Theft Concerned About Unemployment Benefit Fraud Cases

By Dec 17, 2020
Nate Eppink, Medina
Jo Ingles

Some victims of unemployment fraud in recent months are starting to worry they will be on the hook to pay taxes for money they didn’t receive.

Ohio's Portman Among Republican Senators Meeting Biden On COVID Relief

By Feb 2, 2021
Though he had campaigned for former President Trump's re-election, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) attended President Biden's inauguration and said he'll work with his administration.
@senrobportman/Twitter

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) is among the 10 Republican Senators who met with President Biden to talk about their COVID relief packages, though the Republicans' plan is a third the size of the one Democrats want. But Portman is hoping for more talks on those dueling deals.

Ohio Is Finding More Cases Of Fraud In Its Unemployment Processing System

By Feb 11, 2021
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Some of the  more than140,000 Ohioans who have recently filed for unemployment may not be getting their checks soon due to another problem with fraud in the system for processing those claims. 

Free Lunches Will Continue For Some Ohio K-12 Students

By Sep 1, 2020
Daniel Zuo, Shutterstock.com

The USDA has extended the summer food service program to allow schools that have been providing meals to low-income kids through the summer to continue to do so through the end of the calendar year. But not all kids getting school meals will benefit.