Four Candidates Make The List To Replace PUCO Chair Who Resigned Last Month

By 32 minutes ago
  • A pic of then-PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo speaking to
    A pic of then-PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo speaking to "a crowd of industry stakeholders and experts at the 24th Annual Ohio Energy Management Conference", shared by the PUCO Twitter account in February 2020.
    @PUCOhio/Twitter

The list of possible successors to take over as chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has been narrowed to four. One will succeed Sam Randazzo, who resigned last month after a federal filing from FirstEnergy noting an improper $4 million payment to an entity associated with someone who became a state regulator.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Nominating Council has submitted four names from a list of interested candidates to Gov. Mike DeWine to replace Randazzo. They are Angela Amos, Anne Vogel, Greg Poulos and Judith French.

Randazzo resigned after news of the FirstEnergy SEC filing, which came not long after Randazzo's home was raided by the FBI.

Some advocacy groups want more information about those candidates.

Common Cause Ohio’s Catherine Turcer is among those asking for the four nominees for chair to voluntarily disclose all work they have done with utilities, their consultants, and lobbyists over the past decade.

“So that we do not end up with yet one more commissioner on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that is so closely tied to utilities because Ohioans deserve better," Turcer said in a City Club of Cleveland forum.  "So many of us are really struggling to pay our utility bills. And these folks are supposed to not just think about the future of the businesses around Ohio, but they should be thinking about us. They should be focusing on consumers."

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judi French is the best known of the four candidates. She's leaving the bench after being defeated by Jennifer Brunner.  On the Supreme Court, French has heard several cases involving utilities, including the 2019 ruling blocking $200 million in charges FirstEnergy customers had paid for two years, saying the PUCO improperly allowed it to go forward. 

Separately, three former PUCO commissioners are also asking for a full PUCO investigation into the allegations of wrongdoing by FirstEnergy. That utility is also widely believed to be the company involved in an alleged $61 million nuclear bailout law bribery scandal, along with former House Speaker Larry Householder and four others.

Two of those charged, Jeff Longstreth and Juan Cespedes, have changed their not guilty pleas.


 

Tags: 
PUCO
Sam Randazzo
HB6 - Energy Bill
HB 6 repeal
nuclear bailout repeal

Related Content

Opponents Of HB6 Say Nuclear Bailout Freeze Is Not Enough

By Dec 8, 2020
Andy Chow

New charges are set to appear on everyone's electric bills in Ohio to support a nuclear power plant bailout. While that bailout is linked to an alleged bribery scheme, House Republicans seem poised to freeze the law rather than repeal it.

Sam Randazzo Resigns As PUCO Chair To Avoid Being A 'Distraction'

By Nov 20, 2020
Sam Randazzo, former PUCO Chair, on "The State of Ohio"
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio's top utilities regulations official has resigned just days after FBI agents searched his home in an early morning raid. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced the departure of PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo, thanking him for his service.

Lawmaker Accuses PUCO Chair Of Having 'Personal Skin In The Game' For HB6

By Sep 16, 2020
Andy Chow

The Ohio House committee holding meetings on a potential repeal of HB6, a sweeping energy law, heard testimony from the leader of Ohio's utility regulatory commission. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chair was accused of having his own conflict of interest when it comes to the bailout. 

FBI Agents Search Home Of Chair Of Ohio's Public Utilities Commission

By Nov 16, 2020
FBI agents carry boxes out of the Columbus home of Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo.
Dan Konik

The Columbus home of the chair of the agency that regulates Ohio utilities was the site of a search by the FBI this morning.

Borges Speaks Out On Federal Racketeering Case

By Nov 16, 2020
Matt Borges leaves federal court
Andy Chow

Matt Borges, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party who is now a defendant in a federal racketeering case is making public comments about the case for the first time since his arrest, saying he wants to reiterate his innocence.