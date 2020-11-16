FBI Agents Search Home Of Chair Of Ohio's Public Utilities Commission

By 25 minutes ago
  • FBI agents carry boxes out of the Columbus home of Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo.
    FBI agents carry boxes out of the Columbus home of Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo.
    Dan Konik

The Columbus home of the chair of the agency that regulates Ohio utilities was the site of a search by the FBI this morning.

FBI agents carried boxes out of the home of Public Utilities Commission chair Sam Randazzo. An FBI spokesman says the raid was related to a sealed federal search warrant, and there were no arrests and none expected.

While it’s unclear why Randazzo’s home was searched, the PUCO is now auditing FirstEnergy, the electric utility thought to be at the center of a $61 million bribery scheme to pass a nuclear bailout law that federal prosecutors say involved Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder and four others.

Before heading the PUCO, Randazzo was a lobbyist for Industrial Energy Users-Ohio, representing large energy users such as Marathon Gas and McDonald’s franchises.

But Randazzo said in recent testimony on a bailout repeal bill that he never did legal work or lobbied for a utility that's regulated by the PUCO.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
HB 6 repeal
Sam Randazzo
Larry Householder
First Energy
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

Related Content

Lawmaker Accuses PUCO Chair Of Having 'Personal Skin In The Game' For HB6

By Sep 16, 2020
Andy Chow

The Ohio House committee holding meetings on a potential repeal of HB6, a sweeping energy law, heard testimony from the leader of Ohio's utility regulatory commission. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chair was accused of having his own conflict of interest when it comes to the bailout. 

With No Repeal Of HB6 In Place, Ohio AG Sues To Stop Monthly Nuclear Bailout Charges

By Nov 13, 2020
The Perry nuclear power plant, one of two that will receive subsidies from House Bill 6.
Andy Chow

There are only a few weeks until new charges are set to hit all Ohio electric bills, and there’s still no repeal of House Bill 6, the disputed law that created those charges. Now the attorney general has filed a second lawsuit involving collection of that money.

FirstEnergy Fires CEO Chuck Jones After Internal Investigation

By Oct 29, 2020
Chuck Jones, FirstEnergy Corp CEO, after testifying before a Senate committee in May 2017.
Andy Chow

The FirstEnergy Board of Directors has fired its CEO Chuck Jones after an internal investigation into the ongoing federal racketeering case. The announcement came just hours after two defendants in that case entered a plea agreement in court saying they're guilty of the accusations.

Indicted Former Speaker Returns To Work, Defending Himself And Nuclear Bailout Law

By Sep 1, 2020
Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to reporters before session on September 1. It was the first time he was back in the House since being stripped of his speakership in July.
Karen Kasler

The Ohio House came back to work Tuesday. And Republican Rep. Larry Householder did too, for the first time since he was ousted as speaker after he was indicted in an alleged bribery scheme involving the nuclear bailout law he championed.