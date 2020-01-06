Gov. DeWine Doesn't Think Ohio Should Legalize Marijuana, Even If Nearby States Have

By 1 minute ago
  • Craig F. Scott, Shutterstock.com

Some states around Ohio have legalized recreational marijuana. But Ohio’s Governor isn’t embracing that possibility. 

Gov. Mike DeWine was adamantly opposed to the marijuana legalization plan that was on the ballot in 2015. And the fact that neighboring states, like Illinois and Michigan, are allowing it hasn’t changed his mind now.

“It would really be a mistake for Ohio, by legislation, to say that marijuana for adults is just ok," DeWine said.

Dewine said he’s concerned legalization would hurt the health of younger people. And he said marijuana grown today is more potent than it was 40 or 50 years ago. Groups that want to legalize marijuana in Ohio have tried several times but have not been able to get the support they need to get the issue back on the statewide ballot.

Tags: 
Marijuana
legalize
Gov. Mike DeWine

