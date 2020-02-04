Governor Urges Lawmakers To Take A Closer Look At His Plan To Curb Gun Violence

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he wants state lawmakers to pass his plan on gun violence by the end of this year. And he is urging lawmakers to take a good look at his proposal.

DeWine says it’s been about eight years since he shot a gun, but he says he supports the second amendment. He says the Ohio Legislature needs to keep that in mind and take a closer look at his plan to reduce gun violence.

“This bill will save lives. This bill will save lives and we need to get it passed in the General Assembly this year.”

DeWine says his bill requires law enforcement agencies to keep their databases up to date, put more guardrails on gun sales and registration and provide a cooling off period for people thought to be dangerous. He says these are common sense solutions to gun violence.

“I would ask the members of the legislature to look at this, read the bill and look at what it actually does. What you will find is it is very consistent with the second amendment.

Ohio lawmakers have been cool on DeWine’s plan though it does have support from many community leaders, police agencies and mental health advocates.