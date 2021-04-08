Groups Representing Low-Income, Working Ohioans Call For The "People's Budget"

As Ohio lawmakers debate Ohio’s new two-year budget, groups representing low-income and working Ohioans are calling for what they call the “People’s budget.” 

Policy Matters Ohio’s Wendy Patton says past budgets have provided tax breaks to wealthier Ohioans at the expense of poorer ones.

“For 15 years, the problem in Ohio has been too often insufficient and too often policies that work against too many Ohioans," Patton says.

Patton is calling on state leaders to devote more money to poorer cities in Ohio that haven’t been able to gain enough tax revenue to cover basic services and she’s calling on the state to expand things like broadband services and public transportation options to areas of the state that lack them.

