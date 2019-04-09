House Committee Passes A Longtime Controversial Abortion Bill With A New Name

By 12 seconds ago
  • Packed Ohio House Committee Room
    Packed Ohio House Committee Room
    Jo Ingles

Tomorrow, the full Ohio House will vote on a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It's been renamed the "Human Rights Protection Act" but has commonly been known as the Heartbeat Bill over the five times lawmakers have considered it. It's still controversial, but today, it passed a House committee easily.

There was debate over whether to hear testimony on the bill, but in the end, it was allowed. Most who spoke testified against it. Kimberly Inez Maguire asked the committee to put themselves in the shoes of a woman facing an unplanned or difficult pregnancy.

“Please consider the inevitability that someone you love will need an abortion," Maguire said.

But that didn’t sway Republican committee member Candice Keller, who runs a pro-life pregnancy center.

“Someone you love will need an abortion? How ridiculous. What a thing to say," Keller said.

The two hours of testimony and mostly failed amendments to the bill didn’t change any minds. The vote on the bill was 11-7 along party lines. 

Tags: 
"Heartbeat Bill"
Heartbeat Bill
6 week abortion ban
Human Rights Protection Act
Candice Keller
Kimberly Inez Maguire

Related Content

Supporters Of Legal Abortion Say Changes In Controversial Bill Need To Be Vetted

By 23 hours ago
Jaime Miracle, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
Statehouse News Bureau

An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation are concerned about changes in what's been known as the "Heartbeat Bill".  

Ohio Lawmaker Wants More Time To Study Changes To Ohio's Heartbeat Bill

By Apr 5, 2019
Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland)
Andy Chow

An Ohio House committee has received a new version of the so-called Heartbeat Bill, an abortion ban that could happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. And it is raising questions by at least one lawmaker on that committee. 

Veteran Lawmaker Apologizes For Comments At Party That Other Lawmakers Found Derogatory, Sexist

By Jan 26, 2018
Ohio House

A longtime state representative is formally apologizing for comments he made at a going away party earlier this week – comments that had other lawmakers fuming and calling for an investigation.

Heated Debate Over Sanctuary Cities

By Feb 7, 2017
Jo Ingles

The fight over how the state should deal with immigration issues has Republicans and Democrats at the Statehouse backing competing bills. And there are the signs the fight will be nasty. 