House Leaders Say They Have Questions About Bill To Promote Equality In Ohio

A bill that’s been introduced in the Ohio Legislature for the better part of two decades now would add sexual orientation to the state’s civil rights protections. The bill has bipartisan support and is getting hearings in the House. But House leaders say they have a lot of questions about it.  

The bill known as “The Fairness Act” has typically been sponsored by Democrats but this time has support from some Republicans and business groups including the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. But House Speaker Bob Cupp says Republican representatives are divided and have questions. 

“I mean how is it going to work in practice? Will we have a lot more lawsuits? You’ve got religious implications involved," Cupp says.

Cupp notes last year, the US Supreme Court ruled the Civil Rights Act should also be applied to “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”  Attorney General Dave Yost was among 15 AGs that argued against that ruling. But backers of Ohio’s bill say it is still needed to make sure LGBTQ Ohioans are not discriminated against in housing and public accommodations. 

2020 Year In Review - Pandemic, Leadership Shake Up Leaves Bills On Cutting Room Floor

By Dec 28, 2020
2020 Year In Review
Dan Konik

The Ohio General Assembly has wrapped up one of the most tumultuous years in state history, with a pandemic, economic downturn, and bribery scandal all playing out at the same time. With so many moving pieces, there are hundreds of bills left on the table.

U.S. Supreme Court Recognizes Protections For LGBTQ Under Civil Rights Act

By Jun 15, 2020
Shutterstock

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled in favor of anti-discrimination protections for LGTBQ people in the workplace. Advocates in Ohio are celebrating the ruling but say there's still more work to be done.

'Fairness Act' Gets Republican Supporter In Ohio House

By Oct 16, 2019
Elizabeth Winterbourne/Shutterstock

Lawmakers have introduced a bill in the Ohio House that would expand rights for LGBTQ people by protecting access to housing, employment, and public accommodations.

LGBTQ Ohioans Use Senate Hearing To Share Stories Of Discrimination

By May 22, 2019
Jody Davis, testifies at the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of SB11. She shares stories of discrimination as a transgender woman.
Andy Chow

Several people identifying as LGBT went before a Senate committee to tell their stories of discrimination. They want lawmakers to approve a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under the state’s anti-discrimination law. 

Catholic School Sues Ohio City Over LGBTQ Protections

By Apr 3, 2019
Alliance Defending Freedom

The Lyceum, a Catholic college preparatory school, is suing the city of South Euclid for its anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQ people. The school's attorney says, making sexual orientation and gender identity protected classes, threatens The Lyceum's religious freedom.