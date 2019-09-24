House Speaker Expresses Concerns With DeWine's Pending Gun Regulation Proposals

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed gun regulations, which include expanded background checks and a version of the "Red Flag Law," will be "well vetted" by the Republican caucus.

Householder says he and many gun owners already support background checks, but he raised doubts about enforcing them for personal gun sales.

Householder says the red flag confiscation measure must have due process measures in place, though he has also expressed concern about a three-day period between a request to confiscate guns and a court hearing,

"Anytime that we have a system where someone is able to come out and accuse you of something and you have no way of defending yourself and you lose a constitutional right, we all need to be very concerned about that," says Householder.

The speaker said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) is still working with different groups and leaders to craft the official language and Householder expects to see the details soon.

House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) doesn't believe the chamber will pass "significant gun legislation" and says elected new leaders that support gun regulations will be the only way to see movement in the Statehouse.

"When people do not do what the citizens say they all have the opportunity to vote those folks out," says Sykes.

Republicans and Democrats have voiced support for other proposals from DeWine's plan to reduce gun violence, such as expanding access to mental health treatment.