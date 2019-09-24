House Speaker Expresses Concerns With DeWine's Pending Gun Regulation Proposals

    House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
    Andy Chow

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed gun regulations, which include expanded background checks and a version of the "Red Flag Law," will be "well vetted" by the Republican caucus.

Householder says he and many gun owners already support background checks, but he raised doubts about enforcing them for personal gun sales.

Householder says the red flag confiscation measure must have due process measures in place, though he has also expressed concern about a three-day period between a request to confiscate guns and a court hearing, 

"Anytime that we have a system where someone is able to come out and accuse you of something and you have no way of defending yourself and you lose a constitutional right, we all need to be very concerned about that," says Householder.

The speaker said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) is still working with different groups and leaders to craft the official language and Householder expects to see the details soon.

House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) doesn't believe the chamber will pass "significant gun legislation" and says elected new leaders that support gun regulations will be the only way to see movement in the Statehouse.

"When people do not do what the citizens say they all have the opportunity to vote those folks out," says Sykes.

Republicans and Democrats have voiced support for other proposals from DeWine's plan to reduce gun violence, such as expanding access to mental health treatment.

guns
Larry Householder
Emilia Sykes

Bill Would Give Cities Right To Make Their Own Gun Laws Again

By Sep 20, 2019
Sen. Cecil Thomas testified for other gun reforms
Jo Ingles

Ohio lawmakers passed a law in 2006 that prevented local governments from passing any gun laws that are more restrictive than those enacted at the state level, and when cities challenged it, the Ohio Supreme Court upheld the law. Now, there’s a move afoot to change it.

Lawmakers Waiting For Details On DeWine's Gun Regulation Proposals

By Sep 20, 2019
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) speak at a news conference in April 2019.
Andy Chow

It's been more than six weeks since Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a 17-point approach to reducing gun violence, which included expanded background checks and a version of the red flag confiscation law. But so far lawmakers have yet to see those specific plans in the form of proposed legislation. 

DeWine's Proposed Regulations Marks Shift In Gun Debate

By Aug 6, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine unveils 17-point plan to reduce gun violence.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling for a version of the "Red Flag Law," expanded background checks, and other gun control proposals in the wake of the mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead. These proposals represent a dramatic shift in the way Ohio's state leadership has handled gun policies for most of the decade.