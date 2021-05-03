Key Senator Concerned About Wraparound Services Money Folded Into School Funding Overhaul

By 22 minutes ago
  • Ohio Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls)
    Ohio Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls)
    Ohio Senate

The head of the Senate committee looking over the House-approved version of the state budget says he’s concerned that the new school funding formula includes money that was supposed to be earmarked specifically to help economically disadvantaged kids catch up to their wealthier counterparts.

Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said the school funding overhaul includes more than a billion dollars that Gov. Mike DeWine set aside for tutoring, counseling and other wraparound services for low-income kids.

“When the wellness dollars from the governor are put into the school funding formula, that's a concern of mine, because those dollars are designed not to go to the school district to help outside agencies, help students get prepared for when they are in the school system," Dolan said in an interview for "The State of Ohio".

House Republicans say those dollars were merged into the formula to ensure that they’ll be included as long as the formula is in place, regardless of whether a future governor sets aside wellness dollars or not. The formula will be fully phased in over six years.

Lawmakers who support the new funding formula, which calculates state aid based on 60% property taxes and 40% personal income, say no district will lose money in the six-year phase in. But a document on the House Finance Committee's website shows 96 districts will lose money.

"I have seen a printout," Dolan said of the document. "It shows some schools losing money and I've heard statements saying no school will lose money."

"I want stability and predictability. But if we're saying, OK, yeah, but you're on the guarantee. If you lose money, we'll still make sure you get the same money. That's the slippery slope that we've been on in the past. So, you know, the answer is the House is going to have to answer that question. We will address it in our in our plan," Dolan said.

Tags: 
FY 22-23 budget
school funding
Matt Dolan

Related Content

New Coalition Backs Proposed School Funding Reform Plan

By Apr 28, 2021
Students at Licking Heights School
Dan Konik

A coalition of progressive groups is coming together to support a bipartisan school funding plan that’s been put into the budget after languishing in the state legislature. 

Senate Finance Chair Wants To Keep 2% Tax Cut - Or Increase It

By Apr 30, 2021
Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) speaks on "The State of Ohio" on April 26, 2020.
Dan Konik

The Ohio Senate is now considering the $74.7 billion two-year state budget, which includes a 2% income tax cut. And the Republican who’s leading the committee looking at the spending plan says he hopes that will change.

Ohio Senate Budget Hearings Under Way

By Apr 27, 2021
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Senators are now holding hearings on the $74 billion state budget plan that makes tax cuts and overhauls school funding.

Ohio House Approves Budget With Tax Cut And Little Democratic Support

By Apr 21, 2021
The Ohio House approved its version of the $74.7 billion two-year state budget in a session on April 21, 2021.
Karen Kasler

On a mostly party line vote, the Ohio House has approved the version of the $74.4 billion two-year state budget that was proposed by Republican leadership.

House's Budget Includes Tax Cut, More Money For K-12 Schools

By Apr 13, 2021
Office of Budget and Management Director Kim Murnieks testified before the House Finance Commitee on February 4, 2021.
Karen Kasler

Republicans in the Ohio House have added a tax cut and changes to school funding to Gov. Mike DeWine’s two year budget. And they’ve made some other changes that Democrats are calling “a mixed bag”.