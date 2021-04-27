Key State Leader Wants Changes In Redistricting Process

  • Sen President Matt Huffman (R-Lima)
    Dan Konik

The president of the Ohio Senate says since census information is coming in late this year, it is impossible to draw new maps based on the dates in the process approved by voters back in 2015 and 2018. So, he’s proposing a different idea. 

Republican Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says the voter-approved process doesn’t have a contingency plan. And he says map drawing experts tell him the process won’t work under the new timelines. 

“So it’s, I think, an impossibility based on the best information I have," Huffman says.

Huffman wants voters to approve a constitutional amendment in August that allows lawmakers to change deadlines when data is delayed. Democrats and groups instrumental in getting the new process approved say they’re waiting for details and want to see how other states will handle redistricting. 

