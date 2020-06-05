Kings Island, Cedar Point File Lawsuit Demanding To Reopen

By 43 minutes ago
  • The view fron Kings Island Tower, a replica of the Eiffel Tower, in May 2019.
    The view fron Kings Island Tower, a replica of the Eiffel Tower, in May 2019.
    Karen Kasler

Cedar Point and Kings Island weren’t included in the list of entertainment venues that can reopen on June 10. The parks have filed a lawsuit in Warren County, demanding to be allowed to open as well.  The Kalahari Resort and water park is also part of the lawsuit.

The parks are represented by a firm that's filed several business reopening lawsuits, including the recent one by independent gyms and fitness centers. The Finney Law Firm, working with the libertarian 1851 Center for Constitutional Law, won that case. But it lost an earlier case filed on behalf of a bridal shop that was closed as a "non-essential" business.

Lawmakers are also looking into this. House Speaker Larry Householder says Rep. D.J. Swearingen, the Republican who represents Sandusky, is also working on a plan.

“He’s trying to find a way to get Cedar Point back opened up and some common sense guidelines in place. Not only is it, obviously, a great amusement attraction here in the state of Ohio, but it provides a tremendous amount of jobs for people in his district," Householder said. "Kings Island goes right along with that, of course.”

On a party line vote, a House committee passed a bill with an amendment to allow Kings Island and Cedar Point, along with water parks, to reopen regardless of public health orders.
 

Cedar Point announced on Thursday that its Hotel Breakers would open on June 12, though there is still no date on which the park will open.

The DeWine administration has said it’s still working on guidance for opening amusement and water parks.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - business
Kings Island
Cedar Point
1851 Center for Constitutional Law
Larry Householder

Related Content

Ohio Allowing Movie Theaters, Zoos, Other Venues To Reopen

By 19 hours ago
A playground with a closed sign
Andy Chow

The state is allowing the reopening of larger entertainment venues on June 10, including movie theaters, museums, and zoos. Health officials say companies will have to look over every facet of their venue in order to comply with the protocols.

Experts Evaluating COVID-19 Projections As Economy Reopens

By May 27, 2020
The latest model on the Ohio Department of Health's coronavirus website, showing a peak of around 1,600 cases April 18. The state recorded a high of 1,353 cases on April 19.
Ohio Department of Health

With most of Ohio’s businesses allowed to open up, experts who’ve worked with the state on the modeling it used to create its COVID-19 policies are evaluating their predictions for what’s ahead.

ODJFS Takes Down "Fraud" Page, Says No Benefits Denied Because Of COVID-19

By May 26, 2020
A "closed" sign is posted on a closed duckpin bowling alley and bar in downtown Columbus.
Karen Kasler

1.2 million Ohioans have filed jobless claims since mid-March. And as Ohio’s businesses reopen, workers are concerned about the availability of child care, the cleanliness of their workplaces and the safety of vulnerable family members as they go back to work. And the agency processing claims has seen that concern too.

Ohio House Leader Says He Cannot Require Lawmakers To Wear Masks

By May 28, 2020
Speaker Householder speaks to reporters
Karen Kasler

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives says he cannot compel members to practice some of the safety measures recommended by Ohio’s health director to prevent the spread of coronavirus.