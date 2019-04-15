Lawmakers Looking At Dueling Bills On Sports Gambling

By 11 seconds ago
  • Both bills would allow sports betting at Jack Cleveland and Ohio's three other casinos.
    Karen Kasler

Ohio lawmakers have been considering legalizing sports betting ever since the US Supreme Court ruled last June that states are allowed to do that. But there are two very different ideas on how to make that happen.

The bipartisan bill from Reps. Dave Greenspan (R-Westlake) and Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) would have sports betting in casinos, racinos and fraternal and veterans’ organizations at first.

But because it would be regulated by the Ohio Lottery, sports gambling could be expanded to bars, stores and other lottery vendors.

Sen. John Eklund (R-Munson Twp.) introduced a sports betting bill with Sen. Sean O’Brien (D-Bazetta), which would name the Casino Control Commission as the regulator, and casinos and racinos as the only locations.

“You would not see sports betting cards in your 7-11 next to the Keno board," Eklund said.

Eklund said there’s a big difference between sports gambling and lottery games. And he’s also concerned about underage players and about wide availability allowing people who don’t know anything about sports to gamble and lose money.

sports betting

