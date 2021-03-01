Leader Of Agency That Oversees Unemployment In Ohio Is Stepping Down

By 11 minutes ago
  • ODJFS Director Kim Henderson
    ODJFS Director Kim Henderson
    Jo Ingles

The head of the state agency that oversees Ohio’s embattled unemployment system is stepping down. 

Gov. Mike DeWine says Dept of Job and Family Service Director Kim Henderson will move to North Carolina with her new husband and will step down March 8th. 

“At that time, our current Director of Administrative Services, Matt Damschroder, will move in as interim director at Jobs and Family Services," DeWine says.

DeWine says Henderson will serve in an advisory role until the end of April. The agency has been overwhelmed trying to process over two million COVID related unemployment claims - more than the total in the last six years and many thought to be fraudulent.

Tags: 
unemployment
coronavirus - unemployment
Kim Henderson
Gov. Mike DeWine
Matt Damschroder
ODJFS

Related Content

Ohio Is Finding More Cases Of Fraud In Its Unemployment Processing System

By Feb 11, 2021
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Some of the  more than140,000 Ohioans who have recently filed for unemployment may not be getting their checks soon due to another problem with fraud in the system for processing those claims. 

134K Ohio Workers Will Soon Get Pandemic Unemployment Relief

By Feb 9, 2021
Dan Konik

134,000 gig workers, independent contractors and self-employed Ohioans who have been waiting on their unemployment claims for more than a month will now get paid.

Changes Being Made To Make Filing For Unemployment Easier

By Oct 14, 2020
Kim Hall, Director, Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services
Jo Ingles

Since the pandemic began in March, Ohio paid 821,000 regular unemployment claims and 608,000 for federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to people who don’t normally qualify for jobless benefits. At times, filers have experienced frustration over not being able to file or get questions answered. But leaders of the state agency that handles unemployment says changes are being made to make it more user friendly.

Thousands Of Jobless Ohioans Still Haven't Gotten Checks

By Jun 9, 2020
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services building in downtown Columbus.
Karen Kasler

The state has paid out more than $3.8 billion in unemployment benefits to over 683,000 Ohioans since mid-March, more than it’s ever paid out in a full year. And the state has paid $1.4 billion in federally funded pandemic unemployment assistance nearly 200,000 people who wouldn’t normally qualify for unemployment.