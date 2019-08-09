Lehner Calling On Fellow GOP Lawmakers To Support "Common Sense" Gun Regulations

  • Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering)
    Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering)
    Andy Chow

State senators are reintroducing a "Red Flag" bill with the support of Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) who says she's no longer satisfied with the status quo.

The proposed law allows courts to remove guns from someone deemed a potential threat to themselves or others. 

Following the mass shooting in Dayton, Lehner who represents areas around the city, says she will no longer be timid in her stance for "common sense" gun regulation.

She says she's co-sponsoring the "Red Flag" bill because it will keep people safe without infringing on Second Amendment rights. She's calling on fellow Republicans to do the same.

"The Democrats can't do it by themselves. As Republicans who care about human life we have to be able to stand up and say 'we agree with this' and we're gonna help to make this happen as soon as possible," says Lehner.

Lehner says this bill could be the vehicle for a similar proposal made by Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine put out a 17-point plan to reduce gun violence just two days after the Dayton shooting which left nine people dead and more than two dozen people injured.

Dayton shooting
guns
Peggy Lehner
"red flag" law

Gun Regulation Group Wants More Details On DeWine's Plan

A memorial was left on the steps of the Ohio Statehouse to honor the victims killed in the mass shooting in Dayton on Sunday with a sign that read "How Many More?" (
Gun regulation advocates say they're ready to start working with Gov. Mike DeWine and other lawmakers to pass what they call "common sense" measures.

Gun Groups Offer Differing Takes On DeWine's Proposed Regulations

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has said he wants input from gun rights advocates as he works on his plan to reduce gun violence, but some of Ohio's largest groups seem to be split on his proposal.

DeWine's Proposed Regulations Marks Shift In Gun Debate

Gov. Mike DeWine unveils 17-point plan to reduce gun violence.
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling for a version of the "Red Flag Law," expanded background checks, and other gun control proposals in the wake of the mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead. These proposals represent a dramatic shift in the way Ohio's state leadership has handled gun policies for most of the decade.