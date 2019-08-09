Lehner Calling On Fellow GOP Lawmakers To Support "Common Sense" Gun Regulations

State senators are reintroducing a "Red Flag" bill with the support of Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) who says she's no longer satisfied with the status quo.

The proposed law allows courts to remove guns from someone deemed a potential threat to themselves or others.

Following the mass shooting in Dayton, Lehner who represents areas around the city, says she will no longer be timid in her stance for "common sense" gun regulation.

She says she's co-sponsoring the "Red Flag" bill because it will keep people safe without infringing on Second Amendment rights. She's calling on fellow Republicans to do the same.

"The Democrats can't do it by themselves. As Republicans who care about human life we have to be able to stand up and say 'we agree with this' and we're gonna help to make this happen as soon as possible," says Lehner.

Lehner says this bill could be the vehicle for a similar proposal made by Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine put out a 17-point plan to reduce gun violence just two days after the Dayton shooting which left nine people dead and more than two dozen people injured.