Library Organization Weighs In On Drag Queen Drama

The Ohio Library Council is responding to a letter House Speaker Larry Householder sent the organization in recent days, reminding them they receive state funds and demanding they stop libraries from offering classes featuring drag queens. Two Central Ohio libraries have cancelled such events after backlash from their communities. 

The Ohio Library Council’s Michelle Francis says the organization is encouraging libraries to continue to offer programming for all of the people they serve.

“Libraries are open to all. We do not discriminate. We do not discriminate. We are guided by federal law which requires that we be content neutral when it comes to speech in our public facilities," Francis says.

Householder’s letter prompted some Democrats to speak out, urging conservative leaders and opponents to celebrate diversity. At least one of the shows will go on. The presentation by drag performer Selena T. West will be held later this week at a comic book shop near the library in Delaware.

