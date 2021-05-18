Millions Of Dollars For Vaccine Lottery Part Of Education, Outreach Fund

By 12 minutes ago
  • A technician from the Findlay College of Pharmacy fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Reynoldsburg in February 2021.
    A technician from the Findlay College of Pharmacy fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Reynoldsburg, February 2021.
    Dan Konik

Vaccinated Ohioans can officially start signing up to be part of the $1M lottery which the state is administering in hopes of jumpstarting a lagging vaccination rate.

The state will award five people $1 million dollars during the weekly sweepstakes, beginning with a drawing on May 24 and a winner announced May 26.

Stephanie McCloud, Ohio Department of Health director, said the money comes from federal coronavirus relief funds already approved by the Ohio Controlling Board, a legislative panel, for the purpose of administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We knew that we were going to find innovative ways to bring this to Ohio, to bring vaccine education and vaccine uptake to Ohioans. And that was our goal at the time of the controlling board. And we think this meet that goal," McCloud said.

So far, according to the Ohio Department of Health, the state has spent $23 million on vaccine administration cost with $10.5 million of that going towards public outreach and education, such as public service announcements.

The state's vaccination rate has slowed in the last two months and currently lingers at 42% of the population.

People ages 12-17 can also enter the lottery with a different prize. Five winners of those weekly drawings will get a full-ride scholarship to the Ohio public university of their choice.

The website, OhioVaxAMillion.com, is now able to take registrations for the sweepstakes, which is an opt-in lottery. The terms and conditions include entrants allowing the Ohio Department of Health to verify a winner has been vaccinated and gives the state to use the winner's "name and/or likeness worldwide, in perpetuity, for purposes of advertising and trade."

Tags: 
coronavirus - vaccine lottery
Coronavirus
coronavirus - vaccine

Related Content

Ohioans Must Now Sign-Up To Be Eligible For $1M Vaccine Lottery

By 21 hours ago

Vaccinated Ohioans who want to be entered into a $1 million lottery must now opt-in using a website created by the Ohio Lottery.

Here's How Ohio’s $1M Vaccine Lottery Will Work

By May 14, 2021
Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is releasing more details behind the sweepstakes created to encourage Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. While legislators from both sides of the aisles are criticizing DeWine’s plan to use federal relief dollars for the million-dollar prizes. 

DeWine Sets End Date For Health Orders, Announces $1M Drawings

By May 12, 2021
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) said in a statewide address Wednesday that the state will lift most of its health orders, including the mask mandate, in the next three weeks. He also announced a series of $1 million drawings and other incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.