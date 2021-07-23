New Bill Would Crack Down On Cities That Dump Sewage In Lake Erie

By 49 minutes ago
  • Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton)
    Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton)
    Dan Konik

A bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that would levy stiff fines and penalties on cities that dump raw sewage into the western basin of Lake Erie. 

Republican Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) says a 2010 estimate says there are at least 41 billion gallons of sewage in Lake Erie alone. 

“My God, how disgusting,” Cross says.

Cross says while farm runoff is often blamed for water quality problems, he says it’s cities dumping sewage that causes the lion’s share of the issues. So, his bill would increase penalties significantly and repeat offenders could face more than a million dollars in fines. 

“We need to shoot one across the bow and take this bill and shove it right up their sewer pipes to catch their attention,” Cross says.

Cross also says lawmakers need to find federal dollars to pay for sewer upgrades for cities that don’t have adequate sewage plants. 

Some Northwest Ohio cities say they are making improvements to their sewage operations. The city of Toledo has spent more than $500 million on its sewage system. And Maumee, which has dumped sewage into the basin throughout the years, has recently raised rates on its residents to pay for improvements to its system.

Tags: 
Jon Cross
sewage
sewage dumps
Lake Erie
bill to increase fines for dumping sewage into Lake Erie

Related Content

Lawmaker Wants Businesses To Fully Reopen Once Orders Are Lifted

By May 14, 2021
Rep Jon Cross at Ohio Statehouse
Karen Kasler

Ohio is moving towards lifting nearly every health order related to the pandemic in the next three weeks. Business groups and state leaders say what happens next will have a big impact on the economy.

Another Ohio Lawmaker Has Been Sidelined Due To COVID-19

By Dec 17, 2020
Rep Jon Cross at Ohio Statehouse
Karen Kasler

Another state representative is isolating himself, awaiting results from a COVID test. Republican Rep. Jon Cross’s wife has tested positive with COVID and he thinks there’s a good chance he has it too. 

Ohio Lawmakers Have Mixed Reactions To DeWine's New COVID Orders

By Nov 13, 2020
A bar in Cleveland with a sign showing masks are required to enter.
Karen Kasler

With Ohio in the third week of COVID hospitalizations setting a new record each day, Gov. Mike DeWine laid out two new health orders and previewed the possibility of a limited shutdown. The announcement got mixed reviews from state lawmakers.

Some State Leaders Calling For Speaker Householder To Resign Following His Arrest

By Jul 22, 2020
Ohio House of Representatives
Dan Konik

It’s been just over 24 hours since Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and charged with bribery and racketeering. And since that time, the chorus calling for his resignation has grown. 

Farmers Say Getting State Funds Lead Them To Support H2Ohio Spending

By Nov 15, 2019
A satellite photo of the Maumee Bay taken on July 30, 2019 shows what NASA Earth Observatory called a "severe bloom of blue-green algae" spreading across the western basin of Lake Erie.
Joshua Stevens, earthobservatory.nasa.gov

Ohio farmers say they’re on board with the state’s plans to slow down agricultural runoff into Lake Erie, which Gov. Mike DeWine has said is the biggest contributor to toxic algae blooms. 