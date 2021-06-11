New Dashboard Tracks Distracted Driving Crashes In Ohio

By 38 minutes ago
  • Ohio State Highway Patrol

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says distracted driving is a big problem and to prove it, the agency is tracking those cases on a new public dashboard. 

It’s not just people using cell phones who are distracted. The Patrol’s Lt. Craig Cvetin says they’ve documented accidents involving people tuning out while adjusting their radio or dealing with kids in the back seat. He says the number of incidents continue to climb. 

“From 2016 to 2020, there were 195 fatal crashes that resulted in 212 deaths in Ohio alone that were related to distracted driving," Cvetin says.

And he says that number is low because officers often don’t know what people were doing before the crash happened. 

The new distracted driving dashboard can be viewed at DistractedDrivingDashboard.ohio.gov

Tags: 
Distracted driving
Lt. Craig Cvetan
Ohio State Highway Patrol

Related Content

Bill Would Ban Use Of Hand Held Phones Behind The Wheel

By May 3, 2021
Jo Ingles

Ohio-based Nationwide Insurance reports its SmartRide mobile app showed drivers are taking their eyes off the road 13 times a day for up to six seconds each time. Now, there’s a new bill in the state legislature that would crack down on distracted driving. 

Light-hearted Road Signs Display Serious Messages

By Dec 26, 2019
Ohio Department of Transportation

If you’ve driven Ohio’s roads lately, you’ve probably noticed the big signs with cheeky sayings directed at drivers. Here's why you are likely to see more of them in the future. 

While Kids Watch For Santa, Highway Patrol Will Watch For Distracted Drivers

By Dec 20, 2019
Gov. DeWine talks to reporters about distracted drivers
Jo Ingles

There has been an increase in the number of deaths on Ohio's roads due to distracted driving. At least 51 more people have died already this year. That's why the Ohio Highway Patrol will be stepping up enforcement efforts on the state’s roads this holiday season.

Lawmakers Consider Hiking Penalties For Drivers Passing School Buses

By Dec 2, 2019
Brittany Robertson and Audrey Napier are the mother and grandmother of 11-year-old Elizabeth “Lizzie” Robertson-Rutland, who died after two cars hit and then ran her over as she was walking to her school bus on Sept. 18.
Karen Kasler

State lawmakers are looking at a bill that would hike the penalties for passing a school bus as it’s picking up or dropping off kids.

Report: 80,000 Distracted Driving Crashes In Ohio In Last Five Years

By Apr 25, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine holds up a copy of the report on distracted driving in Ohio.
Karen Kasler

Those crashes killed at least 268 people and injured more than 3,000. Gov. Mike DeWine is fighting back with a panel to make some policy recommendations based on a new report.