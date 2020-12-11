Ohio AG Files Brief In Texas Election Lawsuit, But Not To Stop Biden's Win

By 1 hour ago
  • Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, at a press conference in his office in February 2020.
    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, at a press conference in his office in February 2020.
    Karen Kasler

Ohio’s Republican attorney general is joining in part of the lawsuit Texas has filed against Pennsylvania. But he's not asking for results in four battleground states that Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden won to be thrown out - which is what some Republicans were hoping for.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement he wants the Court to decide on the clause that says state legislatures set the rules for the Electoral College, not governors or judges. He also tweeted:

That’s similar to Yost’s filing in a case about absentee ballots that was dismissed in Pennsylvania.

Ohio State University election law professor Ned Foley said this filing could settle a longstanding question about who sets election rules.

"I think Attorney General Yost has a point about the need for clarity on this general proposition. I don’t think this Texas case is the right vehicle to decide the broader question," Foley said.

The lawsuit is widely considered a longshot lawsuit by President Trump's campaign. Foley said he thinks it's likely to be dismissed.

While Yost did file the brief in support of the Court making a call on the so-called Electors Clause, he wrote that he disagreed with Texas’ call to halt the Electoral College vote on Monday.

“Federal courts, just like state courts, lack authority to change the legislatively chosen method for appointing presidential electors. And so federal courts, just like state courts, lack authority to order legislatures to appoint electors without regard to the results of an already-completed election," Yost wrote in his statement.

42 House Republicans sent a letter to Yost asking him to join the suit as 17 other Republican AGs did, from states Trump won.

Tags: 
2020 election

Related Content

Lawsuit Against Ohio's Attorney General Seeks Information About Involvement With Republican Group

By Dec 1, 2020
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost at his 2016 sunshine initiative news conference
Jo Ingles

A liberal leaning watchdog group says Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has used his official capacity to collaborate in partisan efforts. And it's filed a lawsuit to compel Yost to turn over documents related to work he’s done with a Republican Attorneys General Association.

With No Repeal Of HB6 In Place, Ohio AG Sues To Stop Monthly Nuclear Bailout Charges

By Nov 13, 2020
The Perry nuclear power plant, one of two that will receive subsidies from House Bill 6.
Andy Chow

There are only a few weeks until new charges are set to hit all Ohio electric bills, and there’s still no repeal of House Bill 6, the disputed law that created those charges. Now the attorney general has filed a second lawsuit involving collection of that money.

Ohio AG Joins In Case Involving Pennsylvania Absentee Ballot Deadline

By Nov 10, 2020
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost at a press conference at the Statehouse in September 2019
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s Republican attorney general wants the US Supreme Court to overturn a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling extending the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned in that state.

Trump Wins Ohio, By About The Same Margin As In 2016

By & Andy Chow Nov 4, 2020
Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken at election night party
Andy Chow

Ohio Republicans are claiming a Donald Trump victory in the state with more than 5.6 million votes cast and counted. The unofficial results are showing Trump with a more than 8-point lead over Democrat Joe Biden. Election night saw the outcomes turn in a little slower than usual with several big wins for the GOP. 