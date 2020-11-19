Ohio Bill To Limit Power Of Governor Passes Legislature But Could Face Veto Fight

    Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says he will veto a bill that’s headed for his desk that would restrict his authority to shut down businesses statewide in a future health order.

The bill strips the governor’s authority to shut down businesses in health orders like the one DeWine did earlier this year. Republicans overwhelmingly voted for this bill, but DeWine is promising a veto.

“This bill would make Ohio slow to respond to a crisis. It would take tools away from this governor or future governors It would put the lives of Ohioans in jeopardy. This bill is a disaster," DeWine says.

DeWine vetoed another bill earlier this year that limited his power, and that of the state health director. But DeWine may not have the last word if lawmakers in both chambers can muster the 2/3 votes to override his veto.

