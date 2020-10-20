Ohio Canvass Period Shortened And Some Fear Effect On Voters

By 12 hours ago
  • Dan Konik

Some Democratic state lawmakers want to know why Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is shortening the amount of time counties can have to finish the official count from November’s election.

Ohio House Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney says state law allows until November 24th to complete the official canvass. That's the period of time when county boards of elections can count ballots and handle provisional votes. Secretary of State Frank LaRose recently issued a directive that shortened that period by six days.

Sweeney says Ohio is projecting a huge voter turnout, with many early voters and first-time voters. That could mean more voter confusion and mistakes that would need to be corrected. Plus, she says there have been ballot printing delays and changes in mail service that make it less reliable. So she says boards of elections need the maximum time they can get to count ballots. And she fears without enough time, voters could be disenfranchised. 

“One person who could have had their ballot counted who didn’t, that’s one too many," Sweeney says.

A spokesman for LaRose says the expedited deadline will ensure there would be enough time for recounts if necessary.  

Updated at 6 p.m. with a statement from LaRose's office. You can read it here.

Tags: 
canvass
Ohio election
Election 2020
Bride Rose Sweeney
Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State

Related Content

Vendor Blames Higher Than Expected Demand For Delayed Mail-In Ballots

By Oct 16, 2020
Dan Konik

A direct mail company that’s been hired to print and distribute absentee ballots to Ohioans who requested them has not been able to get them to voters as fast as was promised.

Ohio Law Says You Cannot Wear Political Clothing To The Polls But.....

By Oct 9, 2020
From Trump campaign rally in 2016
Jo Ingles

Ohio law says you cannot enter a polling place wearing any article of clothing that advocates for or against a candidate. But anyone who insists on wearing political gear might not be turned away. 

What Happens If A Voter Insists On Entering A Polling Place To Vote Without Wearing A Mask?

By Oct 7, 2020
Poll worker disinfecting a voting machine
Jo Ingles

When Ohioans go to the polls to vote early in person, they are asked to wear a mask. If they don’t have one, polls will provide one. But what happens if the voter refuses that offer? 

First Day Of Early Voting In Ohio Draws Big Crowds

By Oct 6, 2020
Line outside Franklin County Early Vote Ctr, First day of early voting
Jo Ingles

Early voting is underway in Ohio, so voters who ordered ballots by mail will begin receiving those soon. But thousands of voters will go to their local boards of elections to cast ballots in person, starting today.

Lawsuits Go On In Ohio Over Drop Boxes, Signatures And Electronic Ballot Requests

By Sep 21, 2020
Cuyahoga County Ballot Drop Box
Statehouse News Bureau

There are four different lawsuits pending right now over Ohio’s voting processes. They range from the way absentee ballot requests can be made to how mail-in ballots can be returned to boards of elections.