Ohio COVID-19 Case Ratio Drops For Two Consecutive Weeks

By 26 minutes ago
  • A sign describing COVID-19 symptoms is displayed in the lobby of a building on the campus of Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus.
    Karen Kasler

The metric the state is using to determine if health restrictions can be lifted continues to trend in the right direction. The state's ratio of COVID-19 cases dipped again this week.

The two-week average of cases per 100,000 people in Ohio is now at just over 155. That's down from over 185 just a week ago, and from 200 cases per 100,000 Ohioans two weeks ago. But it’s still more than the 50 case ratio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says is needed to lift restrictions.

Here is the state's case ratio by week since DeWine announced that goal in early March:

  • March 10 - 156 cases per 100,000 people
  • March 18 - 143 cases per 100,000 people
  • March 25 - 146 cases per 100,000 people
  • April 1 - 167 cases per 100,000 people
  • April 8 - 183 cases per 100,000 people
  • April 15 - 200 cases per 100,000 people
  • April 22 - 185 cases per 100,000 people
  • April 29 - 155 cases per 100,000 people

DeWine has said the drop can be attributed to more people getting the vaccine and continued compliance of the mask mandate. 

Just under 40% of the state's total population has received at least the first dose of the vaccine, but the number of people starting the vaccination process has slowed.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - case ratio

Related Content

DeWine Looking For Incentives To Boost Ohio Vaccine Numbers

By Apr 27, 2021
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

There are 4.6 million Ohioans who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, that's 39% of the state’s total population. State officials are looking at how to create incentive for people who have yet to get the shot.

Ohio To Release County-Level COVID-19 Test Positivity Data

By Apr 23, 2021
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health
Jo Ingles

Ohio is now making COVID-19 test positivity data available on the county level with state health officials saying this will help give a clearer picture on the potential spread of the virus in specific communities.

Ohio COVID-19 Case Ratio Drops For First Time In Weeks

By Apr 22, 2021
Andy Chow

After five weeks of climbing, Ohio's case ratio per 100,000 residents is declining from the previous week's tally. This is the metric Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is using to determine if health restrictions can be lifted.