Ohio Law Says You Cannot Wear Political Clothing To The Polls But.....

Ohio law says you cannot enter a polling place wearing any article of clothing that advocates for or against a candidate. But anyone who insists on wearing political gear might not be turned away. 

If you wear your red "Make America Great Again" hat or your "Ridin' with Biden" tee shirt to the polls, you could be asked to remove it or turn your shirt inside out.   Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio law specifically prohibits people from wearing items with political statements into polling places. 

“They are going to be told that they are violating the law if they come wearing a shirt or a hat or anything else. They may be asked to remove that clothing. But if they insist, just like with masks, we can’t turn someone away.” 

That suggests the law is not enforceable. And LaRose says because he doesn’t want poll workers to give them “the attention they are looking for by creating a bigger stir than is necessary”, voters who insist on wearing political clothing will still be allowed to cast a ballot. 

