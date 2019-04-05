Ohio Lawmaker Wants More Time To Study Changes To Ohio's Heartbeat Bill

By 23 minutes ago
  • Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland)
    Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland)
    Andy Chow

An Ohio House committee has received a new version of the so-called Heartbeat Bill, an abortion ban that could happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. And it is raising questions by at least one lawmaker on that committee. 


“I mean this is insane," - Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland)

Democratic Representative Janine Boyd (R-Cleveland) says the newer substitute version of the Heartbeat Bill changes the language to protect the health of the fetus over the health of the woman. 

“The state is basically saying we are going to require all pregnant women to carry their pregnancy to term, no matter what," Boyd says.

She is calling on House Speaker Larry Householder to slow this bill down and put together a work group to examine all aspects of the legislation, including its effect on business development in Ohio. There’s no word yet on whether he will do that. 

