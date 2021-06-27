Ohio Lawmakers Pass Second Major Overhaul For School District Report Cards In A Decade

By 37 minutes ago
  • Students at Worthington Kilbourne High School came back to class in March, with COVID protocols in place.
    Students at Worthington Kilbourne High School came back to class in March, with COVID protocols in place.
    Dan Konik

State lawmakers have sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill that would replace the A-F grades on report cards for Ohio’s more than 600 school districts with a new rating system. DeWine has hinted he will sign the bill, the second major overhaul for the school report cards in less than a decade.

Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) said the House bill, sponsored by Reps. Don Jones (R-Freeport) and Jon Cross (R-Kenyon), scraps the A-F grades and replaces them with a rating system of five stars.

“The five components that would be rated are achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy and graduation rate," Brenner said.

College, career workforce and military readiness would be non-graded for three years but could become a sixth component if lawmakers adopt that.

The A-F grades had been instituted under Republican former Gov. John Kasich in 2012 because critics said designations such as “effective” and “academic watch” were confusing.

But the A-F system has been called misleading, arbitrary and simplistic. The move to get rid of that system started in 2018, and a study of report cards put out by a group of lawmakers in 2019 pushed the idea further.

Report card ratings are important not only for parents and teachers, but also for those who might seek state-paid vouchers. Students in school buildings that are considered failing are eligible for EdChoice vouchers. The proposed Senate budget increases those EdChoice vouchers, and both the House and Senate versions of the budget would have the state directly funding them, rather than money for each student be deducted from a school district when a student leaves the district.

Tags: 
School report cards
Andrew Brenner
A-F letter grades

Related Content

Ohio Lawmakers Approve Bill To Change Federal Test Requirements

By Mar 17, 2021
Kids walk to class in the hallway of Worthington Kilbourne High School. All students will be back in the district's schools for in-person learning starting March 22.
Dan Konik

A bill to change the way Ohio does federally mandated standardized K-12 tests this year is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine. The bill also has a change to make sure it isn’t a moot point at the end of the school year.

Lawmakers Propose Scrapping A-F Letter Grades For Ohio Schools

By Mar 10, 2021
Students take tests in a classroom in Licking Heights in 2019.
Andy Chow

A bipartisan bill from two Ohio House lawmakers would once again overhaul the state’s report cards on its schools.

State Report Cards Are Out, But They Look Much Different This Year

By Sep 15, 2020
An empty hallway at a middle school in Westerville
Karen Kasler

The annual state report cards on Ohio’s school districts and buildings are out – and they’re missing a few key elements this time. 

Business, School Groups Propose New Graduation Requirements

By May 14, 2019
Tony Podojil of the Alliance for High Quality Education (left) stands alongside Republican former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi of Columbus, who now heads the Ohio Business Roundtable. That group supports the graduation requirements proposal.
Karen Kasler

The plan from business coalitions, higher-wealth districts and a charter schools group combines 20 credits of coursework, good final scores on basic high school English and math tests, and college or career prep.