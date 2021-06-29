Ohio Legislature Passes Bill Banning Schools, Universities From Requiring COVID Vaccines

Ohio’s public schools and universities won’t be able to require their students or employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if Gov. Mike DeWine signs a bill passed by state lawmakers last night.

The bill bans public schools and universities from requiring vaccines that haven’t received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration. All COVID-19 vaccines in the US have been given emergency, but not full, approval.

And while they’ve have been rigorously tested with very high effectiveness rates, Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) said some parents are not comfortable with those shots.

"This is about personal rights. But it also about making sure our students are protected and that parents are making the decisions and college students are making the decisions about their own personal rights," Brenner said.

The bill wouldn’t apply to private schools or public hospitals.

Republicans voted for it and Democrats against it. The amendment was attached to House Bill 244, legislation that makes it easier for children of military families to enroll in schools.