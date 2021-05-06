Ohio Republican Party Votes Tomorrow On Whether To Censure Congressman Who Voted To Impeach Trump

By Jo Ingles 13 minutes ago
  • U.S. Rep Anthony Gonzales (R-Rocky River)
The Ohio Republican Party will decide tomorrow/later this morning (Friday 5-7) whether to censure a member of Congress from suburban Cleveland for his vote earlier this year to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The 66 members of the party’s state central committee will decide whether to formally censure 16th House District Republican Representative Anthony Gonzales and nine other Republican members of Congress for their votes to impeach Trump. It’s a largely symbolic vote that has been taken in other states as well.

Gonzales faces two primary challengers, including one backed by Trump. Gonzales has stood by his vote, saying Trump helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the Capitol to stop the count of the electoral votes that confirmed Democratic President Joe Biden’s victory.  

Tags: 
Anthony Gonzalez
impeachment

