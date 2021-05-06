Ohio Republicans Propose Universal K-12 Voucher Program

By 3 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

All Ohio students could be eligible for vouchers to go to any private school in the state under a bill being proposed by House Republicans.

The two-page bill isn’t complete – right now it just says the school funding formula will allow state education aid to follow students to the public or private school their families choose. It would create what's known as universal vouchers or "backpack funding".

The bill has 16 Republican co-sponsors.

“We want to create a program that will better allow money from the state to flow to the education of each individual student and expand the educational opportunities for parents and for students," said Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky), one of the two main sponsors of the bill.

But McClain said the details are still being worked out.

“We've done a lot of work with the school funding bill that's in the budget and we really want to partner with that, how best to use the dollars. So as of right now, we don't have the final answer of what this is going to look like," McClain said.

The bill is backed by school choice supporters such as the Center for Christian Virtue, formerly known as Citizens for Community Values. It had supported the expansion of the EdChoice voucher program last year.

But Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima), a strong supporter of vouchers, said he’s not sure how universal vouchers would work in a state that already has several voucher programs.

vouchers
universal vouchers
school funding
Riordan McClain

Key Senator Concerned About Wraparound Services Money Folded Into School Funding Overhaul

By May 3, 2021
Ohio Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls)
Ohio Senate

The head of the Senate committee looking over the House-approved version of the state budget says he’s concerned that the new school funding formula includes money that was supposed to be earmarked specifically to help economically disadvantaged kids catch up to their wealthier counterparts.

New Coalition Backs Proposed School Funding Reform Plan

By Apr 28, 2021
Students at Licking Heights School
Dan Konik

A coalition of progressive groups is coming together to support a bipartisan school funding plan that’s been put into the budget after languishing in the state legislature. 

Ohio Supreme Court Rejects EdChoice Expansion Overriden In Later Bill

By Sep 25, 2020

The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed a lawsuit over the expansion of the state’s taxpayer paid private school voucher program, saying a law that changed the program made the suit pointless. But the group that filed the lawsuit is angry.

The EdChoice voucher program for kids in failing schools was set to explode from 517 school buildings to 1200, based on new report card criteria.  

Coronavirus Changes Bill Settles EdChoice Voucher Dispute - For Now

By Mar 25, 2020
Karen Kasler

The legislation making changes across a variety of state policies because of coronavirus also settled an issue that lawmakers had been struggling with for months. That’s the question of how many students would qualify next school year for the state’s largest private school voucher program.

EdChoice Students, Parents Speak Out For Senate Plan To Keep But Change Program

By Feb 14, 2020
Saddia Kendrick, an eighth grader at Corryville Catholic in Cincinnati. She wants to attend a private Catholic high school, but said if EdChoice is eliminated her family wouldn’t get a $6,000 voucher and they would have to pay tuition.
Karen Kasler

As conference committee hearings on a bill to change the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program go on, parents and students in that program came together to speak out for one of the two plans being debated by lawmakers. A resolution needs to be agreed on before the EdChoice application process opens April 1.