Ohio Senate Overwhelmingly Approves Sports Gambling Bill

By 28 minutes ago
  • A view of the interior of the JACK Cleveland casino
    A view of the interior of the JACK Cleveland casino
    Karen Kasler

The Ohio Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill legalizing sports gambling, overseen by the Casino Control Commission. The House will now consider the bill, but has wanted the Ohio Lottery to control sports betting.

The bill creates up to 25 Type A licenses for casinos and racinos, which can partner with mobile apps, and up to 33 Type B licenses for brick & mortar sportsbooks in counties with over 100,000 residents.  Those would cost $1 million each.

Joint sponsor Sen. Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville) said there will also be an unlimited number of Type C licenses for kiosks at liquor permit holders establishments to take bets of up to $200 per day.

“If you’re at a sports bar and for whatever reason you don’t want to download the app, you’re a casual bettor, you can still go to the kiosk and place a bet," Manning said.

Those Type C licenses would cost $6,000 each. But they would be limited to two kiosks per establishment. The Ohio Casino Control Commission would determine the vendors of those kiosks, and each vendor would pay $100,000.

Revenue from sports gambling would be taxed at 10%, and 98% of that would go to K-12 education.

Betting will be allowed on pro and college sports, and the Casino Control Commission will provide discretion for events with athletes under 18. If the bill passes, licenses would be awarded starting April 1.

Local communities had pushed for the Ohio Lottery to oversee sports gambling, which the House had also supported in a previous bill. Ohio's pro sports teams wanted casinos to oversee sports betting.

But there are questions about whether lawmakers can expand gambling without violating the Ohio Constitution.

The bill passed the Senate 30-2. One Senator abstained - Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), who has a partial ownership stake in the Cleveland Indians.

Sports gambling has been under consideration in Ohio since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision allowing states to legalize it in 2018.

Tags: 
sports betting
SB176 - Sports Betting
Nathan Manning

Related Content

Ohio's New Sports Gaming Bill Already Undergoing Some Changes

By May 13, 2021
A sportbook at New York New York casino in Las Vegas
Tino Bandito/shutterstock.com

The bill to legalize sports gambling in Ohio is not even a week old. And it was changed even before its first hearing on Wednesday.

Senate Sports Betting Bill Gives Authority To Casino Regulators

By May 6, 2021
The gaming pavilion at Horseshoe Cincinnati
Tana Weingartner, WVXU

The Ohio Senate has released its latest attempt to legalize sports betting in the state with a proposal that creates two types of licenses, both regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

Group Says Lottery Controlling Sports Gambling Is Best Bet For Ohio

By Apr 13, 2021
A sports betting venue in Las Vegas, Nevada
NYCStock/shutterstock.com

A coalition of bowling alleys, bars and other businesses that sell lottery games, and mayors is pushing back and rejecting any plan to allow Ohio’s four casinos to control sports gambling in the state. This comes as a proposal on sports gambling is set to come out of the Senate soon.

Bengals, Browns, Blue Jackets Join Others In Calling For Legal Sports Betting

By Apr 20, 2021
ideastream

Ohio's professional sports teams are calling on legislators to break the log jam in the debate over legalizing sports betting before they go on summer break.