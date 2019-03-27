Ohio Senate Passes Bill To Require Burial Or Cremation Of Some Fetal Remains

  • Statehouse News Bureau

The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that requires remains of some abortions be buried or cremated. 

The Senate passed bill requires remains from elective abortions, normally performed at abortion clinics, be buried or cremated. Women who have the procedure would be required to determine the method of disposal. Republican Senator Joe Uecker (R-Cincinnati) says the bill will not affect remains from miscarriages or still-births, both of which are often handled in hospital settings.

“While I wish they were, it is simply impractical to regulate those occurrences. We regulate things all of the time here but we can’t always capture every circumstance," Uecker says.

The bill now goes to the Ohio House.

