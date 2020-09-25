Ohio Supreme Court Rejects EdChoice Expansion Overriden In Later Bill

By Sep 25, 2020

The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed a lawsuit over the expansion of the state’s taxpayer paid private school voucher program, saying a law that changed the program made the suit pointless. But the group that filed the lawsuit is angry.

The EdChoice voucher program for kids in failing schools was set to explode from 517 school buildings to 1200, based on new report card criteria.  

But a coronavirus relief bill in March froze the current EdChoice school list at 517, so the court ruled the lawsuit is moot.

Aaron Baer from the conservative group Citizens for Community Values sued on behalf of families he says were promised those expanded vouchers when the application window opened in February but it was delayed till April.

“So much time has passed because you sat on your hands. Justice delayed is justice denied," Baer said.

Those who had EdChoice vouchers will keep them, and the law passed in March allows vouchers for siblings, incoming kindergarten students and students going into high school.

Tags: 
edchoice
vouchers
Aaron Baer

Related Content

Coronavirus Changes Bill Settles EdChoice Voucher Dispute - For Now

By Mar 25, 2020
Karen Kasler

The legislation making changes across a variety of state policies because of coronavirus also settled an issue that lawmakers had been struggling with for months. That’s the question of how many students would qualify next school year for the state’s largest private school voucher program.

Lawmakers Unanimously Pass Major Package Of Changes For Coronavirus

By Mar 25, 2020
Senators are spaced apart for session. They're dressed casually at the suggestion of leadership, which noted that business attire may not be laundered as often as casual clothing.
Karen Kasler

In a strong showing of unity, state lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill making a lot of changes in state law related to the response to coronavirus – but they stress that they’re only temporary. The package now goes on to Gov. Mike DeWine.

House, Senate Come Up With Special Rules For Session During Coronavirus Shutdown

By Mar 24, 2020
Daniel Konik

Lawmakers have a lot to do in the two days they’ve planned to be at the Statehouse this week – picking a new date for the delayed Ohio primary, setting a later state tax filing day and scrapping mandatory school testing for this academic year. Both chambers have come up with special procedures for this unprecedented session.

DeWine On School Vouchers Stalemate: 'We Can't Delay This Any Longer'

By Feb 25, 2020
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), Gov. Mike DeWine, and House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
The Ohio Channel

The House and Senate are locked in a stalemate on how to change the state's private school voucher system. One chamber wants to tweak the school building performance-based program known as EdChoice, while the other wants to phase it out. Gov. Mike DeWine is now planning what could be a high-stakes meeting with the House Speaker and Senate President.