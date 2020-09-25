Ohio Supreme Court Rejects EdChoice Expansion Overriden In Later Bill

The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed a lawsuit over the expansion of the state’s taxpayer paid private school voucher program, saying a law that changed the program made the suit pointless. But the group that filed the lawsuit is angry.

The EdChoice voucher program for kids in failing schools was set to explode from 517 school buildings to 1200, based on new report card criteria.

But a coronavirus relief bill in March froze the current EdChoice school list at 517, so the court ruled the lawsuit is moot.

Aaron Baer from the conservative group Citizens for Community Values sued on behalf of families he says were promised those expanded vouchers when the application window opened in February but it was delayed till April.

“So much time has passed because you sat on your hands. Justice delayed is justice denied," Baer said.

Those who had EdChoice vouchers will keep them, and the law passed in March allows vouchers for siblings, incoming kindergarten students and students going into high school.