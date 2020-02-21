Ohio Voters Might Get Chance To Vote On Term Limits.....Again

Ohio voters might get to decide whether to amend the constitution to set new term limits for state lawmakers. There's a drive afoot to get the idea to the statewide ballot this November.

The proposed amendment would limit lawmakers to serving 16 years total in the Ohio House or Senate.

Currently, Ohio lawmakers are limited to eight-year terms. Voters decided an issue in 1992 that set that limit. Now, Attorney Don McTigue, who’s leading the current effort, says lawmakers can jump back and forth between the chambers to stay in the legislature much longer.

“I don’t think it was anticipated that we would have the constant shuffling back and forth and so this is a serious effort to put before the voters the option of closing that loophole," McTigue says.

Supporters of term limits say voters have the option of removing lawmakers in elections. But critics say they give lobbyists too much influence.