Ohioans Advised To Wear Homemade Masks - And DeWine Will Too

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio's top health leader say Ohioans should to wear homemade and non-medical grade masks when they go out in public.But wearing a mask doesn’t mean you can’t get coronavirus.

Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says masks can be made simply using any fabric, but they have limitations.

“It isn’t going to make you bulletproof. A virus can get through any homemade mask," Acton says.

Acton says masks need to be worn while still practicing social distancing, not instead of it. She cautions against using the N-95 medical-grade masks that are already in short supply. She says those masks should be donated to local emergency management agencies, who will give them to medical professionals.

Note: President Trump has suggested people wear masks in public but has said he will not wear one: https://t.co/2pSNuykdUq — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) April 4, 2020

Gov. Mike DeWine said he plans to wear a mask made by Ohio's First Lady, Fran DeWine. That's in contrast to President Trump, who says he won't wear a mask.