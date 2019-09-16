Ohio's Universities Tell Lawmakers To Deal Them Out Of Sports Betting Bills

By 56 seconds ago
  • Gaming floor of Jack Cleveland
    Gaming floor of Jack Cleveland
    Karen Kasler

Ohio lawmakers have introduced bills to legalize sports betting. But Ohio’s universities don’t want to be dealt in on those bills or any others that involve expanded sports gambling.

The President of the Inter-University Council of Ohio, Bruce Johnson, says leaders of state universities want college sports excluded from sports betting. 

“People who run athletics departments across the state feel very strongly that student athletes don’t need to be confronted with additional challenge of having gambling right down the street on their athletic events," Johnson says.

Johnson says the NCAA has strong rules preventing gambling on games by students and coaches. Because it can be tempting, he says legalized betting could increase the cost of compliance for colleges.

Tags: 
Gambling
Bruce Johnson
Inter-University Council
colleges

Related Content

Lawmakers Get Ball Rolling On Sports Betting

By Jul 19, 2018

Some lawmakers are looking for a way to bring legal sports betting to Ohio. The move is in reaction to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing states to regulate gambling on sports. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Lawmakers Considering Legalizing Sports Betting Following U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

By May 16, 2018
shutterstock.com

Lawmakers are considering the state’s options in the wake of a US Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for legalized sports betting throughout the country.

State Says Problem Gambling In Ohio Is Half The National Rate, But It's Still On Alert

By Oct 18, 2017
ideastream

In spite of having plenty of opportunities to gamble, Ohio has a rate of problem gambling that’s less than half the national rate of 2.2 percent, according to a study just released by the state. But the state is still keeping an eye toward developing problems.

Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against Gambling Foes

By Mar 24, 2016
The State of Ohio (Ohio Public Television)

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled all but one opponents of recently expanded gambling do not have standing to challenge the constitutionality of casino and racino betting in court.