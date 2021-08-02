-
The House has overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan bill allowing sports gambling, under control of the Ohio Lottery Commission. But there could be a long…
-
Ohio lawmakers have introduced bills to legalize sports betting. But Ohio’s universities don’t want to be dealt in on those bills or any others that…
-
Some lawmakers are looking for a way to bring legal sports betting to Ohio. The move is in reaction to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing states to…
-
Lawmakers are considering the state’s options in the wake of a US Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for legalized sports betting throughout the…
-
In spite of having plenty of opportunities to gamble, Ohio has a rate of problem gambling that’s less than half the national rate of 2.2 percent,…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled all but one opponents of recently expanded gambling do not have standing to challenge the constitutionality of casino and…