Portman, Brown Pushing For New Round Of Federal COVID-19 Relief

By 37 minutes ago
  • U.S. Capitol
    U.S. Capitol
    credit Andrea Izzotti, Shutterstock.com

Ohio's two U.S. Senators are among the congressional leaders calling for passage of a new economic relief package. The senators say the bipartisan proposal can target areas hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says Congress should act now to pass the relief package which would send more federal dollars to support unemployment and small businesses.

Portman says the CARES Act in March stopped people from falling into poverty.

"But since then, this continual economic pain, felt particularly by low and middle-income Americans, combined with the lack of action on our part here in Congress to help them, has meant the poverty rate has actually gone back up since May," Portman said on the Senate floor.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says the plan should be a targeted approach to help people in need, adding that shouldn't be difficult since the first round of relief proved successful.

"We did it right back in March so we use that as a template to do it again. We should've done it months and months ago."

The current proposal does not include stimulus checks to taxpayers. Brown says the plan should pass quickly and Congress should follow up with more help, including direct payments.

"I’m supportive of the bipartisan effort to pass COVID relief, but, based on what I’ve heard about the proposal, we will need to do more, including sending another round of direct payments to help families make ends meet. Ohioans can’t wait," Brown said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has been urging Congress to pass a measure. He says Ohio is at a crucial point in the pandemic and needs financial support.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - financial relief
Rob Portman
Sherrod Brown

Related Content

DeWine Says Federal COVID-19 Relief Could Play Role In Future Health Orders

By 20 hours ago
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is continuing his calls for Congress to pass additional federal relief for the COVID-19 pandemic. A bipartisan plan that would increase funding for unemployment and small businesses is still sitting on Capitol Hill.

Antigen Test Backlog Pushes Ohio To Single-Day Confirmed Case Record

By Dec 8, 2020
A pop-up testing site on Columbus' west side on December 3, 2020
Dan Konik

Ohio has logged its highest daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, but some of that is related to a backlog of tests that the state was double checking over the last several weeks.

As Lame Duck Session Goes On, Three Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus

By Dec 8, 2020
The House in session last month, after they voted not to require members to wear masks on the floor.
Karen Kasler

At least three state lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, as the legislature has been rushing to get bills passed before the two-year session ends in a few weeks.