Senate Finance Chair Wants To Keep 2% Tax Cut - Or Increase It

    Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) speaks on "The State of Ohio" on April 26, 2020.
The Ohio Senate is now considering the $74.7 billion two-year state budget, which includes a 2% income tax cut. And the Republican who’s leading the committee looking at the spending plan says he hopes that will change.

Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said while he’s concerned about the $410 million in spending the House added to the budget, and also has questions about the $1.8 billion school funding formula overhaul, he likes the tax cut Republican representatives put in.

“I hope it stays and I actually would like to increase it. I think I think lower taxes are a good incentive for economic growth," Dolan said.

The 2% tax cut will cost the state $380 million dollars over two years, and Dolan said it’s part of a continuing plan to make the state’s tax system more competitive.

Democrats have said that money could be used to build broadband access, help with lead poisoning prevention, expanding Medicaid to post-partum mothers or a create a refundable tax credit for low-income people.

But Dolan said that’s also a tax cut, so their criticism of the Republicans’ tax cut is unfair.

Dolan also said because the House didn't use any federal funding from the American Rescue Plan in developing their budget, the tax cut wouldn't be banned under that proposal. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit challenging a provision in that COVID relief plan that says states can't use the money to fund tax cuts without penalty.

Tags: 
FY 22-23 budget
income tax cut

Related Content

Ohio Senate Budget Hearings Under Way

By Apr 27, 2021
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Senators are now holding hearings on the $74 billion state budget plan that makes tax cuts and overhauls school funding.

Ohio House Approves Budget With Tax Cut And Little Democratic Support

By Apr 21, 2021
The Ohio House approved its version of the $74.7 billion two-year state budget in a session on April 21, 2021.
Karen Kasler

On a mostly party line vote, the Ohio House has approved the version of the $74.4 billion two-year state budget that was proposed by Republican leadership.

AG Says Tax Cut In Budget Helps Ohio's Lawsuit Over COVID Relief Plan

By Apr 15, 2021
Attorney General Dave Yost speaks to reporters at a press conference in February 2020.
Karen Kasler

An income tax cut inserted into the budget by Ohio House Republicans only strengthens the state’s case against a ban on tax cuts in the latest federal COVID relief package, according to the official who’s leading the lawsuit over that ban.

Democratic Budget Leader Says GOP-Proposed Income Tax Cut Is "Irresponsible"

By Apr 15, 2021
Rep. Erica Crawley (D-Columbus) speaks to reporters at a press conference at the Statehouse in February 2020.
Andy Chow

The top Democrat on the committee hearing the Ohio House's version of the two-year state budget says she’s not surprised that Republicans have added a 2% income tax cut, though that wasn’t in the initial proposal from their fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. But she’s frustrated by it. 

House's Budget Includes Tax Cut, More Money For K-12 Schools

By Apr 13, 2021
Office of Budget and Management Director Kim Murnieks testified before the House Finance Commitee on February 4, 2021.
Karen Kasler

Republicans in the Ohio House have added a tax cut and changes to school funding to Gov. Mike DeWine’s two year budget. And they’ve made some other changes that Democrats are calling “a mixed bag”.