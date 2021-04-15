Democratic Budget Leader Says GOP-Proposed Income Tax Cut Is "Irresponsible"

The top Democrat on the committee hearing the Ohio House's version of the two-year state budget says she’s not surprised that Republicans have added a 2% income tax cut, though that wasn’t in the initial proposal from their fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. But she’s frustrated by it.

Ranking House Finance Committee Democratic member Erica Crawley (D-Columbus) said she knew Republicans would put a tax cut into the budget, but she’s strongly opposed to it.

“I think it’s irresponsible of us in the legislature right now to be giving a tax cut when we know so many people are struggling," Crawley said in an interview for "The State of Ohio". "And we know that this 2% tax cut that’s across the board will benefit those in higher income brackets."

Crawley was hoping for an idea turned down before - a refundable earned income tax credit, which can give low-income people tax refunds.

Republicans have said this tax cut, along with a new law incorporating federal tax changes into state law, would result in a half a billion in personal income tax cuts over the next two years. Tax cuts have passed in four of the last five Republican-proposed budgets.

In January, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered $390 million in budget cuts, while restoring some funds to schools. But state revenues have improved over expectations during the pandemic.