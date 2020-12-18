Senate President Not Saying If He Thinks Lawmakers Can Override Veto Of Bill Limiting DeWine's Power

By 39 minutes ago
  • Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Ashtabula)
    Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Ashtabula)
    Jo Ingles

State lawmakers have been considering overriding Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a bill that would limit his ability to enact health orders like the ones he put in place closing the state’s businesses back in the spring due to the pandemic. But the big question is whether the legislature has enough votes to override the veto. 

It takes 20 votes to override a veto in the Senate. The bill passed the Senate in September 20-13. When asked if there are enough votes for an override, outgoing Republican Senate President Larry Obhof responded this way. 

“I’m not going to worry about that right now. I think we have had very productive conversations with the governor about some of the important issues we think need to be dealt with. For example, decriminalizing health orders," Obhof says.

The House would also need 60 votes to override the veto, and this bill passed with 58 votes. Lawmakers are also running out of time as the holiday week approaches and as coronavirus continues to keep some members from attending session. 

Tags: 
SB311
Gov. Mike DeWine
bill limits power of Gov DeWine
Larry Obhof
Ohio Senate
overriding veto

Related Content

DeWine Explains Who Will Get Ohio's First Shipments Of The COVID-19 Vaccines

By Dec 4, 2020
Gov. DeWine watches Ohio National Guard members prepare refrigeration units for vaccines
Ohio Channel

Ohio is expected to get about a half million doses of COVID-19 vaccines during the next month. And Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out the state’s plan for processing and distributing those vaccines. 

Ohio House Passes Bill Dealing With Disposition Of Fetal Remains

By Dec 3, 2020
Legal abortion advocates rally at Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

The Ohio House has passed, along party lines, another abortion bill. This one requires fetal remains from abortions be buried or cremated.

Ohio Bill To Limit Power Of Governor Passes Legislature But Could Face Veto Fight

By Nov 19, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says he will veto a bill that’s headed for his desk that would restrict his authority to shut down businesses statewide in a future health order.

DeWine Calls For New Local Ohio COVID Defense Teams

By Oct 29, 2020

Ohio has hit an all-time high in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. During the past 24 hours, 3,590 Ohioans have tested positive for the virus. DeWine is now asking local communities to do more to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie Talks About COVID-19 At Gov. DeWine's Briefing

By Oct 22, 2020
Fmr. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
Jo Ingles

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did debate prep with President Trump in Cleveland last month. A few days after the debate, he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Thursday, Christie made a special guest appearance in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefing to drive home a point DeWine has been making. 