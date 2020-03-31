Some Doctors Accused Of Stockpiling Certain Drugs

By 12 minutes ago
  • Ohio Atty General Dave Yost
    Ohio Atty General Dave Yost
    Jo Ingles

More than a week ago, the state Board of Pharmacy created new limitations for prescribing drugs commonly used to treat lupus, malaria and autoimmune diseases. Now, Ohio’s Attorney General says there is evidence some doctors might be hoarding them and potentially selling them as coronavirus therapies. 

Attorney General Dave Yost says some doctors have been writing scripts for large amounts of those drugs - in one case, one thousand doses. Yost believes doctors are stockpiling the drug for their own use or their families.

“This is just like toilet paper except the only people who can buy it up have a prescription pad," Yost says.

Yost says there’s a potential some of those drugs are potentially being sold on the black market and says federal authorities are investigating the matter. He’s calling on doctors who have prescribed the drug improperly to come forward and self-report their action to avoid the harshest penalties. Depending on the situation, doctors could lose their license, face criminal charges or both. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
doctors stockpiling drugs
Dave Yost

Related Content

Federal Judge Halts State From Restricting Abortions With Coronavirus Order

By 16 hours ago
Fabrika Simf, Shutterstock.com

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state from using the coronavirus order that bans elective, non-essential surgeries to stop the six clinics in Ohio that offer surgical abortions from performing those procedures.

DeWine Extends Order To Close Ohio Schools Through May 1

By 12 hours ago
Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at his daily coronavirus press conference on March 30, 2020.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine has extended his order to close all Ohio K-12 schools from April 3 through May 1. And he's hinting that another extension is possible.

Voter Rights Groups File Challenge To Ohio Primary Absentee Extension

By 16 hours ago
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to reporters after session on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Karen Kasler

The ACLU of Ohio has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio claiming the new absentee voting extension is "cumbersome."

Ohio National Guard Leading State's Capacity Build Up Plans

By 18 hours ago
The Ohio Channel

The Ohio National Guard is working with public health leaders all around the state in what they say is a coordinated effort to prepare for the peak of the coronavirus.

Ohioans Still Reporting Problems In Filing For Unemployment Claims

By 19 hours ago
A colorful sign decorates the hallway at Ohio Job and Family Services.
Dan Konik

Nearly 200,000 Ohioans have filed unemployment claims in the last two weeks, and more are likely to need those benefits soon. But many are reporting still having problems getting through either by the phone lines or online, as the state has been struggling to keep up with a system not built for this kind of volume.