Sports Betting Bill Considering Qualifying Venues

The Ohio House is considering a bill, HB194, that would allow sports betting through the Ohio Lottery Commission, which can open the door to several venues. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the Speaker of the House is voicing his opinion on where sports betting should be allowed.

The bipartisan House bill would allow sports gambling in casinos and racinos.

But other groups including bowling alleys and bars are hoping new language will include their establishments.

House Speaker Larry Householder says he’s open to the idea.

“If it makes sense and the committee likes it, I don’t see any problem with it,” says Householder, who adds that a priority for him is to make sure fraternal and veterans’ organization are part of the mix, which this bill would allow.

A bipartisan Senate bill, SB111, would run sports betting through the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That bill has yet to receive a hearing.

