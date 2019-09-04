State Confirms Three Serious Illnesses Due To Vaping But Is Investigating More

Three cases of severe lung illness that are likely due to vaping have been confirmed in Ohio. And it’s thought there are more.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Dr. Mark Hurst says the three patients are between 18 and 26 years old. And he says there are an additional 11 reports of the illness, causing shortness of breath, cough and chest pain.

“Some of those have required very substantial illness requiring hospitalization, requiring supplemental oxygen, some have ended up needed mechanical ventilation," Hurst says.

The Centers for Disease Control reports more than 200 possible cases in 25 states.