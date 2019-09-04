State Confirms Three Serious Illnesses Due To Vaping But Is Investigating More

By 10 minutes ago
  • Aleksandr Yu, Shutterstock.com

Three cases of severe lung illness that are likely due to vaping have been confirmed in Ohio. And it’s thought there are more. 

The Ohio Department of Health’s Dr. Mark Hurst says the three patients are between 18 and 26 years old. And he says there are an additional 11 reports of the illness, causing shortness of breath, cough and chest pain.

“Some of those have required very substantial illness requiring hospitalization, requiring supplemental oxygen, some have ended up needed mechanical ventilation," Hurst says.

The Centers for Disease Control reports more than 200 possible cases in 25 states. 

Tags: 
vaping
vaping illnesses
Dr. Mark Hurst
Ohio Department of Health

Related Content

Budget Proposes Raising Tobacco Buying Age To 21, But That Comes With A Cost

By Apr 3, 2019
Dr. Amy Acton heads the Ohio Department of Health.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes a provision that would bring the state less revenue – but it’s not a tax cut.

Measles Cases Have Spread To Ohio

By Jul 12, 2019
Numstocker, Shutterstock.com

Ohio has its first confirmed case of measles this year. In fact, it’s the first confirmed case in Ohio since 2017. And the patient in this case was infected outside of the state.

DeWine Appoints First Woman To Head Ohio Department Of Health

By Feb 26, 2019
Dr. Amy Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine shake hands after she was sworn in as Director of the Ohio Department of Health.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has filled the final position open in his cabinet, which is likely the most diverse in state history.

Dangerous Drug Mixture On Ohio's Streets Is Blamed For Many Recent Opioid Deaths In Ohio Right Now

By Apr 4, 2018
Shutterstock.com

As opiate deaths continue to climb in Ohio, there’s another deadly trend that’s apparently gaining popularity – drug combinations. 

Scammers Use Spoofing Technology To Get Personal Information From Ohioans

By Sep 1, 2017
Jo Ingles

There’s a new scam that is prompting Ohioans to give personal information, thinking they are providing it to the health department. But that’s not the case.