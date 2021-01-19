State Senator's Resolution Condemns Violence At Washington D.C. Insurrection

A Democratic Ohio Senator is urging her colleagues in the Ohio Legislature to pass a resolution that denounces the violence caused at the Jan 6th insurrection in Washington DC. But that's not all it does.

Sen. Tina Maharath’s (D- Canal Winchester) resolution would condemn the violence and honor the life of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer killed in the insurrection. But it also denounces white supremacy, white nationalism and affirms the legitimacy of the 2020 election results. That’s something Maharath says must be done to protect democracy.

“We have to refute these conspiracy theories and we need to condemn this violence in the strongest terms," Maharath says.

Maharath expects parts of the resolution might be controversial for some Republicans, who dominate both the House and Senate. But she says its important for this statement to be on the record.